More than a week after the devastating earthquake claimed thousands of lives in Myanmar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed allegations that Washington did not do enough to help the Southeast Asian nation owing to the closure of US aid. In an interview with the BBC, the US Secretary of State rubbished all accusations, saying that they are not the government of the world. Rubio also said that Washington has to balance its global humanitarian work with its other needs and priorities. Further, the State Secretary also called upon other countries, especially India and China, to pitch in. In addition, Marco Rubio lambasted claims of humanitarian aid experts, saying that the US was unable to deploy a large-scale rescue team owing to cuts to US aid.