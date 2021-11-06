US Secretary of State Antony Blinken launches 'Havana Syndrome' probe

Nov 06, 2021, 09:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to get to the bottom of so-called 'Havana syndrome'. There are suspicions that the mysterious illness plaguing US diplomats worldover could be caused by Russian microwave attacks.
