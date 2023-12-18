videos
US Secretary of Defense on a multi-day visit to West Asia
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 18, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin is in Israel to persuade the government there to end its high-intensity war and shift to a more focused and limited conflict in Gaza.
