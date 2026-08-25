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US Secret Service acknowledges threat to Barron Trump, Netanyahu's son also on radar

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 21:41 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 21:41 IST
Iranian state television has aired a disturbing video appearing to threaten President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump. The nearly three-minute broadcast, reportedly aired by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, was titled “Where to kill Barron Trump?” and showed purported locations linked to the 20-year-old. The video also suggested a $10 million reward, though the bounty claim has not been independently verified. The U.S. Secret Service confirmed it is aware of the footage and said it investigates anything perceived as a threat to its protectees. Separately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed Iran attempted to assassinate one of his sons, without providing details.

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