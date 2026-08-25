/US sanctions Sudan over chemical weapons use: Washington accuses army amid Civil War

The United States has announced sanctions on Sudan after determining that the Sudanese government used chemical weapons during its conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in 2024. Washington says the measures will include restrictions on US exports and government credit lines. Sudan has strongly rejected the allegations, calling them false and politically motivated. The move comes as Sudan's devastating civil war, which began in April 2023, continues to fuel one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with millions displaced and widespread famine affecting several regions.