US sanctions cripple Iranian economy, more than 31% decline in last six months

Nov 15, 2021
Amid waves of coronavirus pandemic and crippling US sanctions, Iran’s economy is shrinking and witnessing losses just before the country is set to resume the nuclear deal talks. Iran's currency Rial has declined by nearly 2.8% in the past week.
