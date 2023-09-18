US-Russia business deal: US multinational Halliburton embroiled in a major scandal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
The US multinational company Halliburton is currently involved in a major scandal involving the export of equipment to Russia. The Guardian reveals in an exclusive report that despite announcing the closure of its operations in the country, customs records tell that more than $7.1 million worth equipment have been exported to Russia.

