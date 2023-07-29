US Reverse engineering alien technology | US Congress probes the truth about UFOs
The people who are talking about extraterrestrial life and UFO's this time round aren't some crazy conspiracy theorists. But members of a Congressional Committee in the United States of America. And the ones who are making the claims aren't some chaps with a bee in the bonnet. But two former navy fighter pilots, and a retired former intelligence officer. So what proof is being furnished to drive home the claim about UFO's? Mohammed Saleh explores.