/US removes Syria from terror list: Trump ends 47-year designation

In a landmark policy shift, the United States has officially removed Syria from its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, ending a designation that had been in place since 1979. The move follows a 45-day congressional review period after President Donald Trump notified Congress of his intent to delist Syria. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa hailed the decision as "historic," saying it will support reconstruction efforts after years of war. The move could open the door to investment, financial transactions and economic recovery as Damascus seeks a fresh start on the global stage.