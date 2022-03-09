US rejects Poland's offer to send MiG-29 to Ukraine

Mar 09, 2022, 09:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Pentagon rejected a surprise offer from Poland to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US airbase. Warsaw made the surprise offer on Tuesday amid repeated appeals from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more warplanes.
