US refiners’ gain vs consumer pain

The Iran war is creating a sharp divide in the U.S. energy market. As disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz tighten global fuel supplies, American refiners are reporting a surge in profits and shareholder payouts. For American consumers, the picture is very different, gasoline prices are still higher than they were before the war started, adding to household costs. So, who is benefiting from the supply shock, and who is paying the price? Take a look at this next report for more.