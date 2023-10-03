US puts Google's market dominance under scanner | WION Fineprint

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Ever wondered why when someone asks you a question, you say 'Google it'? Well, the search engine has become a part of our daily lives. So much so, Google sees 8.5 billion searches daily. But why has no other search engine come close to Google's success? Is the Alphabet-owned company quashing its competitors? U.S. antitrust trial to find out soon.

