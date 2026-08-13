/US Pressures Pakistan Over Defense Spending | Washington Demands Greater Civilian Oversight

The United States has raised concerns over Pakistan’s military and intelligence spending, calling for greater civilian and parliamentary oversight of defense budgets and improved transparency in government finances. According to the US State Department’s 2026 fiscal transparency report, Pakistan has faced criticism over limited public scrutiny of its defense and intelligence budgets, delayed disclosure of its executive budget proposal and insufficient information about government debt and liabilities linked to state-owned companies. Washington has also highlighted the lack of public disclosure surrounding some major military imports and defense acquisitions, which are reportedly funded outside the main defense budget.