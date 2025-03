The US president has signed yet another executive order and the latest one is on overhauling the elections. Donald Trump signed an order paving the way for sweeping executive action on overhauling elections in America. The Republican leader called it the farthest reaching executive action taken in the history of the republic to secure our elections. Now, according to the administration’s agenda, the order slashes the number of alleged illegal immigrants who are on the American voter role. Watch in for more details!