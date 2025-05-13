US President signs executive order for cheaper prescription drugs

LOGIN
Published: May 13, 2025, 16:35 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 16:35 IST
Race To Power May 13, 2025, 16:35 IST

Donald Trump's executive orders are back in the headlines, but this time it's on the pharma industry. On Monday, Trump signed a sweeping executive order to pharma companies to lower drug costs for Americans, seeking a cut between 59 to 90%. The latest executive order has set a 30-day deadline to decrease cost of prescription drugs.

