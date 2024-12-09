After the fall of Assad's regime in Syria, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the United States is committed to locating and bringing back Austin Tice, a freelance journalist who disappeared 12 years ago while covering Syria's Civil War. Biden emphasized that officials still need to determine Tice's exact whereabouts following his disappearance in August 2012, at a checkpoint in a contested area west of Damascus. Watch in for more details!
US President Renews Commitment To Bring Austin Tice Home
