US: President Joe Biden unveils new student loan aid, announces extra $9 bn in debt relief | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Joe Biden is expected to announce a debt relief plan. The plan aims to help people affected by Supreme Court's order cancelling student loan forgiveness programs and according to the White House, Biden will unveil $9 billion of a debt relief time.

