US President Joe Biden unveils $2.3 billion plan to fight climate change

Published: Jul 21, 2022, 09:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US President Joe Biden has announced $2.3bn (£1.9bn) to help build infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather and natural disasters. Biden spoke in Massachusetts as a heatwave brings extreme weather to Europe and North America.
