US President Joe Biden to give major speech on Ukraine aid

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
According to reports, the US would give Ukraine thousands of stolen Iranian guns and rounds of ammunition. As the Ukrainian military waits for additional funding and equipment from the US and its allies, US officials said the action is intended to assist ease some of the severe shortages it is now experiencing.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos