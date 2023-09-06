US President Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19 after Jill Biden tested positive for Coronavirus

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Just days ahead of US President Joe Biden's India trip for the G20 Summit, first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. After this, Joe Biden has now tested negative for the Coronavirus for a second time in a span 24 hours.

