videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
US President Joe Biden slams Philadelphia's anti-Semitic rally
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 05, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Hate speech targeting Jews is rising in the West. In the latest, the White House condemned a group of protesters who massed enchanted in front of Israeli Falafel shop in Philadelphia.
trending now
US President Joe Biden slams Philadelphia's anti-Semitic rally
Russia-Ukraine war: Republicans and democrats divided on aid issue
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli bombardment continues in southern Gaza
Cyclone Michaung: Various coastal areas put on red alert as cyclone makes landfall
Greek olive farmers brace themselves against thieves
recommended videos
UK's PM Rishi Sunak falls to his lowest negative ratings to date
“Defence forces of India, Kenya to work together” says Kenyan President William Ruto
Kenya President William Ruto in India: Nairobi and New Delhi deepen bilateral ties
Indigenous women bring tribe back from brink of extinction
Cyclone Michaung makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh, toll rises to 12 in rain-hit Chennai
recommended videos
UK's PM Rishi Sunak falls to his lowest negative ratings to date
“Defence forces of India, Kenya to work together” says Kenyan President William Ruto
Kenya President William Ruto in India: Nairobi and New Delhi deepen bilateral ties
Indigenous women bring tribe back from brink of extinction