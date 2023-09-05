US President Joe Biden skips ASEAN meet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
US President Biden is skipping the Asean meeting this week, and sending Vice President Kamala Harris instead. The optics aren't great, especially as Biden is going to be in the region: He's traveling to Delhi for the Group of 20 summits and Hanoi right after.

