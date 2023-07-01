US President Joe Biden announces new measures to support borrowers
A fresh set of initiatives to help millions of students financially are announced by US President Joe Biden. The news was made shortly after the Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness programme was completely repealed by the Supreme Court. The programme that was overturned waived off 430 billion dollars in student loan debt. In addition to criticising what he called Republican hypocrisy, Biden stated that millions of American schoolchildren are outraged by the court's decision.