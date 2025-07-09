Published: Jul 09, 2025, 08:45 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 08:45 IST
Videos Jul 09, 2025, 08:45 IST
US President Donald Trump scolds journalist over questions on Jeffrey Epstein
A day after the FBI concludes Jeffrey Epstein was not murdered, closing the long-standing case, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (July 8) tried to dodge questions on Epstein during a Cabinet meeting at the White House as he furiously blasted when reporters asked questions related to his case. Watch in for more details!