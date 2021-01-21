U.S. President Biden attends wreath-laying ceremony at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Jan 21, 2021, 02.40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The president, first lady Jill Biden, and newly-sworn vice-president Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, presided over the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
