Published: Aug 04, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 19:59 IST
US postal service releases SpongeBob stamp
SpongeBob and his friends are making mail more fun! A new stamp collection features iconic characters from the beloved cartoon, bringing nostalgia and joy to fans and collectors alike.

