Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 17:45 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 17:45 IST
US plans Iran talks in Oslo next week as per reports by Axios
According to Axios, the U.S. is planning to hold talks with Iran in Oslo next week, signaling a potential diplomatic push amid ongoing tensions. Watch to know more !

