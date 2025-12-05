LOGIN
US Pipe Bomb Case: 30-Year Old Virginia Man Arrested By FBI

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 09:35 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 09:35 IST
A Virginia man has been arrested in connection with two pipe bombs placed outside the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees on the eve of the 2021 Capitol riot.

