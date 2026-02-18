/US-Philippines Defence Ties: More Missile Launchers By US For Philippines?

Published: Feb 18, 2026, 13:00 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 13:00 IST
The United States is reportedly planning to deploy advanced high-tech missile systems in the Philippines, marking a significant shift in regional security dynamics. The move comes as tensions escalate in the South China Sea, with growing concerns over China’s expanding military footprint.
Defense cooperation between Washington and Manila is deepening under mutual security commitments, signaling a stronger strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific.