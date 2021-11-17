U.S. pharma giant Pfizer's COVID-19 pill to be manufactured in 95 countries

Nov 17, 2021, 10:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
U.S. pharma giant Pfizer has signed a license-sharing deal one that will allow its experimental COVID-19 pill to be manufactured in 95 countries. This means that the pill will be easily available to more than half of the globe.
