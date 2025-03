The Pentagon says it will investigate unauthorized leaks of national security information that could include lie detector tests of its staff. The reports of the leak come after the Department of Government Efficiency visited the Pentagon on Friday to talk about inefficiencies, efficiencies, and innovations. The Department of Defense said its intelligence and law enforcement arms are carrying out the inquiry to find out who leaked information to the press. Media reports have stated that Musk was briefed on the Trump administration's plans for how the US would handle a potential war with China, a claim that both Trump and Musk denied. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also denied claims of Musk being briefed about US-China plans. Watch in for more details!