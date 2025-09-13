LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US officials plan to link COVID shots to children’s deaths in controversial anti-vax push

US officials plan to link COVID shots to children’s deaths in controversial anti-vax push

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 12:21 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 12:21 IST
US officials plan to link COVID shots to children’s deaths in controversial anti-vax push
Trump health officials are set to announce a link between 25 child deaths and Covid-19 shots, according to a new report.

Trending Topics

trending videos