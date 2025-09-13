Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
US officials plan to link COVID shots to children’s deaths in controversial anti-vax push
US officials plan to link COVID shots to children’s deaths in controversial anti-vax push
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 13, 2025, 12:21 IST
| Updated:
Sep 13, 2025, 12:21 IST
Trump health officials are set to announce a link between 25 child deaths and Covid-19 shots, according to a new report.
Trending Topics
usa
trump
covid vaccine
children deaths
trending videos
India's Health Ministry: Physiotherapists Cannot Use 'Dr' Prefix
BJP Vs Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Protocol Breach' Abroad Trips
Truck Rams Into a Ganesh Immersion Procession in Hassan District, 8 People Died and 20 Injured
Trump Envoy Said India-US 'Not Far Apart On A Deal'
Tania Sachdev speaks to Wion at the Red Bull Armageddon in Chennai
India votes in favour as UNGA adopts resolution backing two-state solution on Palestine
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Poland-Russia tensions: UNSC holds meet to discuss drone incursion into Poland's airspace
Australia: 150% surge in Islamophobic incidents since Israel’s Gaza war
22-year-old Suspect Tyler Robinson Taken Into Custody After Intensive Manhunt
NATO Eastern Flank Under Pressure As Russia Begins Zapad Drills
WION Exclusive: Former Trump NSA John Bolton Slams Sergio Gor's Nomination as Ambassador to India
ICE agent shoots suspect in Chicago, sparks outrage and fresh calls to shut detention facility
Japan: Flash floods paralyze Tokyo, disrupting air and rail traffic
UN officials condemn worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, support Palestine's statehood
Israel-Gaza war: Israel demands mass exodus from Gaza city, 200,000 flee, but many refuse to leave
Israel-Iran War: Iran Warns Israel, Releases IDF Soldiers' Data
Russia earthquake: Tsunami alert, waves could hit coasts within 300 km of epicentre
Breaking | Charlie Kirk assassination: Erika Kirk vows to continue husband's work
Charlie Kirk shooting: Tyler Robinson arrested after intense FBI-led manhunt
Punjab floods: over 1,000 villages submerged, Ludhiana & Amritsar experience severe waterlogging
Charlie Kirk Assassination: Kash Patel and FBI Face Scrutiny As Killer Remains at Large
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Charlie Kirk's 'Killer' Tyler Robinson Nabbed In 33 Hours
Sudan: Political Crisis Brews As VP Rake Mashaar Charged With Murder
NASA astronaut captures stunning rare red aurora from space
Nepal: Who's Sushila Karki? From Nepal's first female Chief Justice to interim PM
Russia Earthquake: Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East
Syria-Israel security deal: Israel expected to leave occupied areas if security deal is met
Russia earthquake: Russia's Kamchatka region rocked by 7.4-magnitude earthquake
Fitch downgrades France’s credit rating
Trump’s Nobel Prize Push Snubbed by Committee, Say 'We Won't Be Swayed'
Nepal sets March 5 elections as interim PM Sushila Karki takes charge; PM Modi extends ‘best wishes’
Salma Hayek at 59: The beauty that just keeps evolving!
Russia-Belarus war games rattle NATO’s eastern flank amid rising tensions
Russia-Ukraine war: Drone attack on largest Russian oil-loading port of Primorsk
South African Court Rules That Men Can Take Wife's Surname
Israel-Qatar tensions: President Trump meets Qatari Prime Minister
Albania Appoints World's First Ai Government 'Minister'
Nepal: Transition government to last six months, elections set for March 2026
China loses grip on Europe’s luxury market
Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Launches Record Drones At Russia In Massive Overnight Barrage
Charlie Kirk shooting: Reports suggest Tyler Robinson confessed to his father