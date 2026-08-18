LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US official hints at havoc as nuclear Pak faces nuclear Israel

US official hints at havoc as nuclear Pak faces nuclear Israel

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 22:46 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 22:46 IST
With a senior Pentagon official warning of a regional nuclear war, what lies ahead for West Asia?

Trending Topics

trending videos