US nukes to return to UK? Evidence suggests process underway

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
American nukes might be returning to British soil after 15 long years and Russia is not happy about it. Russia has warned of an escalation if American nuclear weapons return to British soil. Now some recent reports have revealed a possibility of this happening. Take a look.

