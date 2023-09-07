US military plans to build up force of thousands of combat drones

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
The Pentagon has announced a new initiative to use drone technology. According to the Wall Street Journal report, the US Department of Defense is considering the development of a vast network of artificial intelligence power technology drones and autonomous systems. These will be developed within the next 2 years to counter threats from China.

