US military in talks to build port on Batanes Island in Philippines | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
The US military is in talks to develop a civilian port in the northernmost part of the island of the Philippines. The proposed port is on the Philippines Batanes Island which is less than 200 kilometers away from Taiwan.

