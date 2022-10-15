US, Mexico sign deal to contain illegal migrants, applicants required to have US-based sponsorship

Published: Oct 15, 2022, 09:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The United States has told Mexico that it will consider granting humanitarian access for migrants of other nationalities as well and this of course is an attempt to try and contain record number of illegal crossings at the US-Mexico border.
