US makes 'new demands' in nuclear talks, accuses Iran of trying to complicate efforts | World News

Now Iran has said that the United States has made extra demands during negotiations on the nuclear deal. The United States has accused Iran of trying to complicate efforts to restore the deal, this comes after concerns of fresh deals due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Now Iran's foreign minister held a phone call with the EU foreign policy chief and said that there is no rational justification for some of the new demands made by the United States and it contradicts the country's position on reaching an agreement swiftly.