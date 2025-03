Pakistani politics remains a hot topic in the US House of Representatives, two US lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan Bill seeking to sanction Pakistan Army General Asim Munir. This is the second such Bill introduced in the US House of Representatives seeking sanctions on Pakistan. The latest Bill, introduced by a Republican and a Democrat Congressman, calls for the release of all wrongfully detained political detainees, including Imran Khan. It also seeks sanctions on the Pakistani Army Chief within 180 days if Pakistan does not take steps to improve its human rights situation. The Bill also allows the US to deny visas and entry to individuals from Pakistan accused of human rights violations.