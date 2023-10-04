US Judge says Billionaire Elon Musk to face shareholder lawsuit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
In some fresh legal trouble for Twitter owner Elon Musk, a US Judge has said that the billionaire has to face a lawsuit that claims he defrauded former Twitter shareholders last year by waiting too long to disclose that he had invested in the social media company, which he later bought and renamed x.

