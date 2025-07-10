LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 23:45 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 23:45 IST
US judge defies supreme court, blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order
In a bold legal move, a U.S. federal judge has blocked President Trump’s executive order targeting birthright citizenship. Watch to know more on this!

