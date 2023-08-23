US: Joe Biden to push IMF and World Bank reforms at G20 summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
US President Joe Biden plans to advocate for reforms to the IMF and World Bank during the G20 summit in New Delhi next month. The aim is to provide better support and financing options for developing countries, as an alternative to China's "coercive and unsustainable lending" through the Belt and Road Initiative.

