LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US job market weakens further in August, raising fears over economy

US job market weakens further in August, raising fears over economy

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 17:38 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 17:38 IST
US job market weakens further in August, raising fears over economy
The US jobs market weakened further in August, raising new fears about the health of the world's largest economy.

Trending Topics

trending videos