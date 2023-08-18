US-Japan-South Korea Trilateral Summit: Biden to host crucial summit at Camp David

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yun Suk Yeol in Camp David. Now reports say that the leaders will launch a series of joint initiatives on defence and technology.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos