US President Joe Biden has returned to the US after concluding the G7 Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima and the focus is back on the most pressing domestic challenge of the debt ceiling crisis. Biden is soon expected to hold in-person talks with speaker of the house Kevin McCarthy. The two are to discuss the impending debt ceiling issue faced by the United States, which is on the verge of defaulting, in case it fails to clear all debts by June 1.