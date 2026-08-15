/US-Iran war: Trump's endless Iran war pushes US soldiers to the brink

Published: Aug 15, 2026, 08:31 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 08:31 IST
Thousands of U.S. military personnel aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln are reportedly facing food shortages, plumbing problems and exhaustion after more than 250 days at sea. Military news outlets have also reported that some sailors attempted to jump overboard, while families have raised concerns about mental health aboard the carrier. The reports have prompted lawmakers to demand answers from the Pentagon over conditions amid the Iran war.