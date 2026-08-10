/US-Iran War: Trump dials down from big bang to small whimper

Published: Aug 10, 2026, 23:46 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 23:46 IST
President Donald Trump has signaled to aides that he is willing to drop the push for a formal nuclear deal with Iran, focusing instead on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and letting severe economic pressure and inflation grind down Tehran. Whether Iran collapses internally remains uncertain, as historical and intelligence assessments show that external bombing campaigns often fail to instigate quick regime change and can instead temporarily unify populations.