/US-Iran war: Report suggests US offers sanctions relief to Iran to reopen Hormuz

Published: Aug 26, 2026, 18:41 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 18:41 IST
After months of confrontation with Iran, signs are emerging that Washington may be exploring a diplomatic off-ramp. Reports suggest the U.S. is considering forms of sanctions relief linked to efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while American diplomatic personnel are gradually returning to parts of the Middle East. At the same time, reports of CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow have fueled speculation about behind-the-scenes diplomacy involving Russia and Iran.