US-Iran tensions: Pentagon says US adding second aircraft carrier in West Asia
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
Amidst the rising tensions with Iran and also its proxies, the Pentagon has said that the United States is increasing the number of aircraft carriers that it deploys in West Asia from one to two.
