Amidst the rising tensions with Iran and also its proxies, the Pentagon has said that the United States is increasing the number of aircraft carriers that it deploys in West Asia from one to two. Keeping the one that is already there and sending another one from the Indo-Pacific. The Pentagon spokesperson Shan Parnell said the Carl Vinson will now join Harry S. Truman to continue what the Americans claim is promoting regional stability, deterring aggression, and also protecting the free flow of commerce in the region.