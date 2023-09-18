US-Iran Prisoner Swap: US and Iran to complete $6 billion prisoner swap deal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
According to officials, an important component of the planned swap, $6 billion that had been blocked in South Korea, reached Qatar on Monday and will be used to exchange prisoners between Iran and the United States. The planned discussion will take place immediately before Ebrahim Raisi, the hardline president of Iran, speaks at the UN General Assembly in New York. The transfer won't, however, mean that tensions between the United States and Iran have decreased because Iran is now enriching uranium more closely than ever to levels suitable for use in weapons.

